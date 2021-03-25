Menu

Heritage Meats recalls precooked meals and raw beef due to meat safety regulations

Posted at 10:06 AM, Mar 25, 2021
BUTTERNUT, Wis. — Heritage Meats LLC in Butternut, Wis., has issued a voluntary Class II recall for numerous precooked meal items and raw beef products sold under the name Bayfield Foods South Shore Meats.

The following products have been recalled:

  • Travis’s Famous Chili, 2-lb. packages
  • Ham and potato soup, 2-lb. packages
  • Bacon mac & cheese, 2-lb. packages
  • Italian lasagna , 2-lb. packages
  • Pizza mac & cheese, 2-lb. packages
  • Charro beans, 2-lb. packages
  • Chicken alfredo pasta, 2-lb. packages
  • Beef stock, 1-lb. packages
  • Sliced smoked brisket, 1-lb. packages
  • Meatloaf, 2-lb. packages
  • Chicken and wild rice, 2-lb. packages
  • Beef stir fry (raw), 1-lb. packages; the labels on affected packages of this product have a Wisconsin meat inspection legend with No. 232.

This Class II recalls is the result of products not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) plan as required in meat safety regulations.

No illnesses have been reported after the consumption of these products.

Anyone with questions can contact Travis Pydo, owner of Heritage Meats LLC, at (715) 360-3427.

