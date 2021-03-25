Heritage Meats recalls precooked meals and raw beef due to meat safety regulations

BUTTERNUT, Wis. — Heritage Meats LLC in Butternut, Wis., has issued a voluntary Class II recall for numerous precooked meal items and raw beef products sold under the name Bayfield Foods South Shore Meats.

The following products have been recalled:

Travis’s Famous Chili, 2-lb. packages

Ham and potato soup, 2-lb. packages

Bacon mac & cheese, 2-lb. packages

Italian lasagna , 2-lb. packages

Pizza mac & cheese, 2-lb. packages

Charro beans, 2-lb. packages

Chicken alfredo pasta, 2-lb. packages

Beef stock, 1-lb. packages

Sliced smoked brisket, 1-lb. packages

Meatloaf, 2-lb. packages

Chicken and wild rice, 2-lb. packages

Beef stir fry (raw), 1-lb. packages; the labels on affected packages of this product have a Wisconsin meat inspection legend with No. 232.

This Class II recalls is the result of products not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) plan as required in meat safety regulations.

No illnesses have been reported after the consumption of these products.

Anyone with questions can contact Travis Pydo, owner of Heritage Meats LLC, at (715) 360-3427.

