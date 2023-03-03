Here's your guide to a mega-Wisconsin sports week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Deer District is going to be busier than ever this weekend and into next week with numerous sporting events happening in the coming days

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette University men's basketball teams have games scheduled for Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

Marquette University basketball

Marquette tips off at 1 p.m. against St. John's, marking the final game of the regular season. The game is completely sold out.

Airs on Fox Sports

Stream on the Fox Sports app

The Marquette men's team is not the only team playing this weekend. The women's basketball team also has a game Saturday, at 1:30 p.m. where they will take on St. John's in the Big East Tournament.

Milwaukee Bucks basketball

Later on Saturday, at 7 p.m., the Bucks will take over Fiserv in a game against the 76ers. Should the Bucks win, it would be their 17th win in a row.

Airs on ABC, ESPN 2

Stream on the ABC, ESPN apps

Wisconsin Badgers basketball

The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team are scheduled to play their biggest rival, the Minnesota Gophers, on Sunday with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Game is in Minnesota

Airs on Fox Sports

Stream on Fox Sports app

UW-Milwaukee Panthers basketball

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee men's basketball team plays Monday in the Horizon League Tournament. They'll be taking on the Cleveland State Vikings in Indiana, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

If the UWM Panthers win the Horizon League tournament, they will play in the March Madness tournament.

