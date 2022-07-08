Here's where you can get custom beer can labels in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Craft Beverage Warehouse (CBW) in Milwaukee opened its doors in September of 2020, providing a unique service to brewers in the Milwaukee area.

CBW specializes in printing custom and unique can labels for smaller craft breweries and home brewers.

They allow brewers to design and upload their own designs, which CBW will then print at their facility here in Brew City. They use a UV digital printing process and can print on cans of numerous sizes.

They have a minimum order quantity of 3,501 cans, or 4,554 if ordering sleek cans. According to the website, however, CBW is working to lower that minimum order quantity. They also have a 2-4 week turnaround from the time the order is placed.

In addition to ordered cans with custom labels, you can also purchase can ends and can carriers from CBW.

According to the CBW website, two friends, Kyle and Michael, started the company. Kyle worked in the craft beer industry and noticed a gap in the market for smaller craft breweries and home brewers.

So, Kyle called up Michael, a finance guy, and CBW was born.

"Located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin's Century City Business Park, once home to automotive giants A.O. Smith and Tower Automotive, CBW is committed to growing its business in this former manufacturing powerhouse which lost many of its jobs to outsourcing in the mid-1990s," the website reads.

CBW has been working on its expansion project for a few weeks, and just last month, CBW launched its new website.

