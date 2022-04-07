Here's what's next now that Cavalier Johnson has been elected Mayor of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Cavalier Johnson was elected the next Mayor of Milwaukee Tuesday.

Johnson currently serves as Acting Milwaukee Mayor, a position he has held since former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett resigned from the position in December to become the next U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Johnson has represented District 2 in the Milwaukee Common Council since 2016. He won reelection in 2020 and fellow council members chose him to become Common Council President. In Milwaukee, when a mayor resigns, the person who serves as Council President becomes Acting Mayor until an election selects a new mayor.

With Tuesday night's results now decisive, the Election Commission has now determined what will happen next for the City of Milwaukee.

The election of Mayor Johnson will be certified on April 13. City Clerk Jim Owczarski says this delay is necessary due to requirements of the state law relating to recounts. Johnson is expected to take his oath of office the same day to finish out the remaining two years of Barrett's term.

While Johnson takes his oath of office, Alderman Michael Murphy, as chair of the Finance and Personnel Committee, will become the next Milwaukee Common Council President. He will retain the position until at least April 19, Owczarski says.

Then on April 19 during the Common Council meeting, members will begin with the election of a new Common Council President to fill out the remainder of the term left by Mayor Johnson.

Owczarski says it will fall to the President to order the special election to fill out the rest of Ald. Johnson's term on the Common Council.

"There are a range of deadlines to be met depending on whether the desire is to have the special election coincide with the Fall General Election or not," Owczarski said.

On election night and on the campaign trail, Johnson told his story of moving from one challenging neighborhood to the next while growing up in Milwaukee, constantly changing schools as a kid.

Johnson is not only the city's first Black Mayor, he represents a new, younger generation of Milwaukee leaders.

Milwaukee Public School Senior Dulce Medina sees hope for other students in Johnson's victory.

"I think he just opened up a doorway for us. He took the step for us, and we are going to make a leap," said Medina. "I think we are going to do great things after high school."

Cavalier Johnson victory speech: 'In Milwaukee, there's a place for you too'

Johnson echoed that hope during his victory speech Tuesday night.

"I hope that all the Black and Brown boys and girls who wake up tomorrow, and they get ready for school - they do so knowing that we have shown here today - that no matter where you live, or how much or how little your parents make, and no matter the color of your skin - that in Milwaukee, there’s a place for you too," Johnson said.

