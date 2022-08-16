Watch Now
Here's what you need to know about Milwaukee Irish Fest 2022

There will be more than 100 entertainment acts during the four day festival
Posted at 9:53 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 10:53:16-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Irish Fest returns to the lakefront this weekend!

The world's largest Irish music festival will take place Aug. 18 through Aug. 21 at the Summerfest grounds. It will feature over 100 entertainment acts on 16 different stages, including performances from Irish, Scottish, and Canadian artists.

Visitors can purchase many Irish foods at the festival, including corned beef and potatoes. If none of that interests you, there will be plenty of other events for the whole family to enjoy.

There will be a dedicated children's area with two stages of family entertainment, crafts, and Irish-themed activities. There will be a cultural area as well, featuring genealogy, theater, Irish authors, Irish language, special exhibits, and more.

For the adults, there will be craft beer firkin tappings, new Jameson cocktails, Five Farms tastings, currach boat races, and Ceili dance lessons.

You can learn more about the event on the Irish Fest website.

