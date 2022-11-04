Here's the best neighborhoods in Milwaukee for 'young professionals' to live in

MILWAUKEE — The best neighborhood in Milwaukee for "young professionals" is (drum roll)... Juneau Town?

At least that's according to a new poll from rating website Niche. If that is the best area for that group of people, you wouldn't be surprised to hear the 2nd, 3rd and 4th best places.

According to Niche, the 2nd best area for young professionals is Yankee Hill, followed by the Third Ward, Brewer's Hill and the lower east side.

The top 6-15 spots are as follows, according to Niche:

6. Northpoint

7. Menomonee River Valley

8. Riverwest

9. Murray Hill

10. Riverside Park

11. Walker’s Point

12. Harbor View

13. Kilbourn Town

14. Bay View

15. Shorewood

Shorewood is of course a suburb, while the rest are neighborhoods in the city. Most of the areas are home to new apartment developments financed by new and out-of-state investors, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Niche came up with the order of best neighborhoods for young professionals based on the percentage of residents between 25-34 years old; the percentage of those who received a bachelor's degree or higher; accessibility of bars, restaurants and coffee shops; and metrics like cost of living, job opportunities, diversity and crime rates.

Check out the list on Niche's website.

