Here is what to expect for the solar eclipse tomorrow

Storm Team 4 is gearing up for Monday's Solar Eclipse! The last total solar eclipse we saw in the United States was back in August of 2017, and after tomorrow there won't be another until August of 2044.

While we won't see a total eclipse here in Wisconsin, it still will be a sight to see. Roughly 90% of the sun will be covered by the moon!

Brian Niznansky The solar eclipse will begin at about 12:53 p.m. and we will see the maximum eclipse at about 2:08 p.m.

In Milwaukee, our partial eclipse begins at about 12:53 p.m. and it will peak at about 2:08 p.m.

Now, the big question is: will the weather, more specifically the clouds cooperate?

It's going to be a close call, but I think we're in good shape. The clouds will linger through the night and into tomorrow morning but should lift north of the area by midday. Keep your fingers crossed, but this should create a good view of the eclipse.

If you're making the trek South or East for the path of totality, you may be out of luck. The clouds will probably ride along a frontal boundary from Texas to Ohio, with only a few clear gaps.

The best viewing of the total eclipse may end up being across northern New England.

