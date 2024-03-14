Hemlock's second chance: Emaciated stray dog rescued by Caledonia police

RACINE COUNTY — The Caledonia Police Department said every so often they come across a stray dog.

Sergeant Mike Trongeau serves from Racine to Caledonia, and found a little guy that needed desperate help.

"It’s amazing that he did survive as long as he did, so yeah, who knows if he hadn’t gotten proper care where he would be at right now," said Trongeau.

Trongeau said while driving along Northwestern Avenue and Rapids Drive, he noticed a vehicle stopped in traffic.

"It’s technically the City of Racine, but it is a common path that we take to get around different points of the village. I saw a vehicle disabled in traffic and went to talk to them, and it turns out they had stopped to let the dog cross in front of them. I noticed the dog and called the little guy over to me and surprisingly he did come towards me. I did not expect that," said Sgt. Trongeau.

Sgt. Trongeau said despite his condition, the dog was sweet, with an extremely friendly personality.

"Not timid for dog that looks like that. Very surprising to see that kind of demeanor," said Trongeau.

The pup was then taken to the Wisconsin Humane Society's Racine Campus to receive proper care. He was given the name Hemlock.

Jenna Crawford with the Humane Society said part of Hemlock's treatment is to help him gain some much-needed weight.

"He did come to us around 29 pounds and ideally will be around 50 pounds, a little bit bigger," said Crawford.

As Hemlock is slowly getting stronger every day, Jenna said his personality is shining through. Right now, he loves walks, meeting people, and a whole lot of treats.

"He’s been adjusting really well. Like I said, his personality is coming out a little bit more, but overall just a really sweet dog to work with," Crawford said.

Despite his improvement, Hemlock still has a long recovery ahead.

"Right now he is done with the stray hold, that means he is officially ours at the Humane Society. We do expect it to be a few more weeks at least until he is available for adoption," said Crawford.

Sgt. Trongeau said he is happy to see Hemlock's improvement, and he has no doubt this little guy will soon find his forever home.

"I actually just saw pictures of him last night, and he doesn’t even look like the same dog anymore," said Sgt. Trongeau.

To learn more about Hemlock and how you can donate to the Wisconsin Humane Society, click here.

