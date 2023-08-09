Help Stop Summer Hunger! Vote for Hunger Task Force to win a $100K grant from Kubota!

It’s time to stop Summer Hunger! You can help us support Hunger Task Force as they keep kids full and fed.

The Hunger Task Force Farm is a big part of that mission. Farm Manager Sarah Bressler spends her days tending to all 208 acres.

“It’s a great office,” she says.

But Sarah says the farm is also a productive workplace. Every year she and her staff grow half a million pounds of food. There are 26 crops here – from tomatoes to melons to squash.

“We are, first and foremost, a food bank that wants to provide food, but also healthy food,” Sarah says. “That’s really important to us.”

And in spite of the heat, dirt and bugs, Sarah loves this work.

“It makes me feel fantastic, and I want more and more people to assist with that help in the community, it’s such important, impactful work.”

One of the things that helps Hunger Task Force manage the farm is a Kubota ATV.

“We have Kubotas on our farm that help us get from point A to point B, that help us transport volunteers, and this year, Kubota has offered us the chance to compete nationally in a contest for $100,000,” says Jonathan Hansen, HTF’s Chief Strategy Officer.

$100,000 goes a long way.

“This grant to support our farm would help us purchase equipment, it would help us grow and harvest more food, it would help us to become more efficient in our farm operations, and ultimately it’s going to help us feed more hungry families,” Jonathan says.

You can find a link to the contest on Hunger Task Force’s home page. All you need to do is click it and vote – you can vote once per day through August 14th. And you’d be supporting a local farm with a very important job.

“Hunger Task Force really believes in healthy eating for all, so producing healthy, quality food is really important,” Sarah says.

And for Hunger Task Force, it’s all in a day’s work.

Support our Stop Summer Hunger campaign directly by visiting this link.

