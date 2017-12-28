Help police find suspect wanted in Mequon identity theft

Police are looking for a suspect related to a theft that occurred at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Mequon, WI.

On December 22, the pictured suspect stole a wallet from a purse. The suspect left the hospital with the wallet and used the stolen credit cards at two different Targets in Milwaukee and West Allis.

Other law enforcers also want the suspect for similar crimes. Anyone who can help identify or locate the suspect is asked to call the Mequon Police Department at 262-242-3500.