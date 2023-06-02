Watch Now
Help name the new camel at the Milwaukee County Zoo

JOEL R MILLER
A new camel at the Milwaukee County Zoo is in need of a name!
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 11:40:26-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo needs help naming one of its brand-new camels!

A female Bactrian camel was born two weeks ago, on May 20. Now, the zoo is asking for the public's help in naming the baby.

The zoo has narrowed down the name options to three and has a public vote available online.

The final three options are: Leani (meaning heavenly flower), Padma (meaning lotus), and Neoma, (meaning new moon.)

Camel Baby 05-2023-0035729 E.jpg
The new camel at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

If you vote on a name for the baby, you're also entering for a chance to win a special Zoo ticket package.

The calf is available for viewing daily from 9:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. in the Camel habitat unless there's inclement weather.

