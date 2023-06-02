Help name the new camel at the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo needs help naming one of its brand-new camels!

A female Bactrian camel was born two weeks ago, on May 20. Now, the zoo is asking for the public's help in naming the baby.

The zoo has narrowed down the name options to three and has a public vote available online.

The final three options are: Leani (meaning heavenly flower), Padma (meaning lotus), and Neoma, (meaning new moon.)

JOEL R MILLER The new camel at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

If you vote on a name for the baby, you're also entering for a chance to win a special Zoo ticket package.

The calf is available for viewing daily from 9:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. in the Camel habitat unless there's inclement weather.

