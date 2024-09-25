MILWAUKEE — Every parent and caregiver of a young child knows diapers can be very expensive — but on Wednesday there is a way to help families lift that financial burden.

The Milwaukee Diaper Mission is teaming up with Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin for a 12-hour diaper drive.

Megan Johnson, the non-profit’s founder, said every month her team gives away about 100,000 diapers, providing relief to families who need them most.

"We hear from families that... this is something that they desperately need. So many families are struggling," said Megan.

The Milwaukee Diaper Mission will accept diapers of any size, but Megan said their biggest needs are for sizes four, five, and six, as well as baby wipes. The non-profit has set a big goal and are looking to collect 17,500 diapers from the community.

Watch: How you can help families in need of diapers.

Help Milwaukee families in need: 12-hour diaper drive aims to collect thousands

"The organization is a vital resource in the city of Milwaukee. There are families that are having to reuse disposable diapers because they don’t have any diapers left, and they don’t get paid until tomorrow. The work that we do for the community and their donations are critical," said Megan.

You can drop off your donations at the Medical College of Wisconsin located at t 8701 W. Watertown Plank Road between 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Can’t make it out there Wednesday? There’s still a chance to give back and make a difference.

Giannis and Mariah Antetokounmpo, who are both strong supporters of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission, have announced their "Big Give Back" campaign, are aiming to raise $50,000 for the organization.

The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) will match all donations up to $50,000.

The Big Give Back will culminate in a drive-through community distribution event to be held later this week on Friday, September 27 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. during which volunteers will hand out 35,000 diapers to families in need, serving 700 children.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error