Heat in the fall means no flannel yet at the apple orchard, but apples thrive

STURTEVANT – There was no long flannel or boots in sight at the Apple Holler orchard in Sturtevant as Monday’s near-record heat both delighted and appalled visitors.

Mom Mallory Melcher brought her 5-month-old daughter Harper to the orchard for some fall fun and found herself having to adjust to the not-so-typical fall weather.

“I was expecting it to be a little bit cooler but wasn’t anticipating to bring out my shorts today,” she said. “I’m definitely a cooler fall type of girl, I don’t do well in heat like this at all.”

Melcher wasn’t the only one having to make some unexpected changes to her wardrobe so late into the year, in October. Christie Johnson was right there with her.

“I keep getting out these cute fall outfits and then having to replace them,” Johnson said.

“Typically, when you go out for a day of fall fun, you would get a crisp nice breeze, definitely not worrying about a sunburn and sweating.”

Some orchard visitors however seemed to love the unseasonable heat, like Jessica Bush.

“It’s nice I enjoy it,” Bush said. "I feel like I can do more stuff while it’s warm.”

Still, for those who said the weather was less than ideal, it wasn’t enough to put them especially when they got a bag full of apples to take home.

When it comes to the apples, the heat is actually favorable. Apple Holler’s owner and manager David Flannery said their crop this season is bigger and sweeter than years prior.

He said the extra sunlight paired with just the right bouts of rain in between made for perfect growing weather.

“It’s a little bit like greenhouse growing weather,” Flannery said.

He also said the high temperatures haven’t really had a negative impact on business either though purchases have looked a lot different so far this season.

“We’re selling a lot more apple cider slushies than we might of before,” he explained.

Although, with cooler temperatures expected over the weekend that likely won’t be the case for long.

“Love it,” Johnson said. “Can’t wait to put a sweater on!”

