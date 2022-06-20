Heat advisory issued for Southeast Wisconsin from 12-7 p.m. on Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Southeast Wisconsin from noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The heat index could be as high as 100-105 degrees.

The advisory also includes portions of central and south Wisconsin.

Temperatures that hot can lead to illness or even death.

Read the NWS' alert issued on Monday (verbatim):

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

225 PM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

Marquette-Green Lake-Fond du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge-

Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee-

Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha-

Including the cities of Montello, Westfield, Oxford, Neshkoro,

Endeavor, Berlin, Princeton, Markesan, Fond Du Lac, Plymouth,

Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Baraboo, Reedsburg,

Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Portage, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin,

Lodi, Beaver Dam, Waupun, Mayville, West Bend, Germantown,

Hartford, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton, Dodgeville, Mineral Point,

Barneveld, Madison, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson,

Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego,

Milwaukee, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle,

Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater,

Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, East Troy, Racine, and Kenosha

225 PM CDT Mon Jun 20 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip