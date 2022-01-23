'Heartbreaking and cute at the same time': 3-year-old boy finds out about Packers' loss

HUBERTUS — Talk about a rude awakening. A 3-year-old boy in Hubertus had quite a rough morning when he woke up only to find out the Packers lost Saturday night.

The boy's mom, Amber, shared a video with TMJ4 News Sunday showing her son's reaction, as he was wearing a Giannis Antetokounmpo t-shirt and Packers pajama pants.

The little boy, Lincoln, was absolutely heartbroken. He immediately began to sob at the breakfast table before his dad picked him up and tried to comfort him.

That's when Lincoln's sister turned to her mom confused.

"Is he crying for the Packers," 4-year-old Adaline asked her mom.

"Yeah, he's crying because we were talking about how the Packers lost. That's too bad, right?," Amber replied.

The camera pans back to Lincoln, who is laying on his dad's shoulder as tears roll down his face.

The Packers lost Saturday night to the San Francisco 49ers, 13-10. Much of Wisconsin was heartbroken so don't worry Lincoln, you're not alone!

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip