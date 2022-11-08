Healthy donors needed, flu season may impact Red Cross blood supply

MILWAUKEE — Healthy donors are urged to donate blood now to help fight the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and severe flu season on the blood supply, the American Red Cross said Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is predicting a serious spread of flu for this year while reporting an early spike in several states. As seasonal illnesses increase, the Red Cross says the number of healthy donors decreases.

The Red Cross is offering several opportunities to donate this month:



Donate between Nov. 1-22 and receive a $10 e-gift card

Donate over the Thanksgiving holiday (Nov. 23-27) and receive a Red Cross knit beanie

Give between Nov. 28-Dec. 15 and receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card



Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

According to the Red Cross, below are upcoming donation opportunities between Nov. 7 and Dec. 9:

Ashippun

11/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashippun Town Hall, W1266 Hwy O

Fox Lake

11/17/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Community Church, 740 W. State St, PO Box 111

Juneau

11/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church & School, 402 S Main St

Lomira

11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church ST

Mayville

11/10/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mayville Hometown Pharmacy, 1448 Horicon Street

Waupun

11/10/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

12/7/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Waupun High School, 801 E Lincoln

Brandon

11/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St

Fond du Lac

11/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Mary's Springs High School, 255 Cty Rd K

11/15/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr

11/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thrive Church, 79 E 2nd St

11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

11/22/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA, 90 W 2nd St

Oakfield

12/2/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Oakfield Community Center, 130 N Main St

Ripon

11/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

11/16/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St

Ixonia

12/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Pauls Ixonia, W1955 Gopher Hill Rd.

Johnson Creek

11/22/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Rd B

12/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

Lake Mills

11/25/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St.

12/6/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

11/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St

12/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John's Lutheran School, 413 E Madison

Watertown

11/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

11/16/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First Street

11/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

11/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

Greendale

11/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking St

Milwaukee

11/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

11/18/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Schlitz Park, 1555 N River Center Dr

11/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Library Milwaukee Public Library, 2320 N Cramer Street

11/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

11/23/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Broken Bat Brewing Co, 135 E Pittsburgh Ave

11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Loving Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3909 W Clinton Ave

11/29/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W. Kilbourn

11/30/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

12/1/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th St

12/1/2022: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Gee’s Clippers, 2200 N. Dr. M.L.K. Jr Dr.

12/2/2022: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

Oak Creek

11/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Oak Creek East Middle School, 9330 S Shepard Ave

11/17/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Salvation Army Oak Creek Centennial Church, 8853 S. Howell Ave.

River Hills

11/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christophers Episcopal Church, 7845 N River Rd

Burlington

11/23/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Low Daily Brewery, 700 N Pine St

Racine

11/22/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Catherine's High School Racine, 1200 Park Ave.

11/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave

Elkhart Lake

11/18/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elkhart Lake High School, 201 Lincoln St

Plymouth

11/10/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Rd

Sheboygan

11/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/18/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/25/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

12/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

East Troy

11/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Elkhorn

12/7/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Eklhorn High School, 482 East Geneva Street

12/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kunes Country RV, 9 Deere Rd

Lake Geneva

11/18/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Road

11/21/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

12/9/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

11/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cravath Lakefront Community Center, 341 S Fremont Street

11/16/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall

Jackson

11/8/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Still Waters Community United Methodist Church, 3617 Scenic Rd

11/23/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Slinger

12/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Slinger Community Library, 220 Slinger Rd

Brookfield

11/29/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S Moorland Road

11/30/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

12/2/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sendik's Towne Centre, 18905 W Capitol Dr, Suite C101

12/7/2022: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bishops Woods Office Park, 375 Bishops Way

Hartland

11/9/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church and School, 1023 E Capitol Drive

11/10/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

Menomonee Falls

11/23/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

12/5/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hillside Community Church, S93 W30580 County Road NN

Muskego

11/16/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Ave

Nashotah

11/17/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

11/7/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave

11/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

12/9/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd

North Lake

12/5/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Lake School, N75 W31283 Hwy VV

Oconomowoc

12/2/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

12/5/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E. Lisbon Rd

Pewaukee

11/10/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd

11/17/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/1/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

12/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

11/25/2022: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Ironwood Golf Course, W270 N6166 Moraine Dr

Waukesha

11/11/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montessori School of Waukesha, 601 N University Dr

11/18/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carroll University, 210 N. Grand Avenue

11/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive

11/25/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 930 Fleetfoot Dr.

