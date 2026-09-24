MILWAUKEE — September is Sepsis Awareness Month, and health officials are urging people to watch for warning signs of the potentially deadly condition, which can begin with something as common as a urinary tract infection, a cut or a respiratory illness.

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Health officials urge vigilance as September marks Sepsis Awareness Month

Sepsis occurs when the body has an extreme response to an infection and can become life‑threatening quickly. Tom Heymann, chief executive officer of Sepsis Alliance, said about 1.7 million people develop sepsis each year in the United States, and many cases begin outside of hospitals.

The organization encourages the public to remember the word "TIME" when watching for possible warning signs:

T for temperature that’s unusually high or low

I for signs of infection

M for changes in mental status

E for extreme pain or discomfort.

“Very often, people will say, ‘My husband, my wife — they just weren’t themselves. They weren’t kind of making sense,’” Heymann said. “And E is for extreme pain or discomfort. People so often say, ‘I’ve never felt so sick in my life. I thought I was going to die.’ Any combination of those things should be a red alert that something’s not right.”

Heymann warned that sepsis can resemble other illnesses, so rapid deterioration should prompt immediate medical attention and discussion with providers about whether sepsis might be the cause.

"With sepsis, it's a combination of getting an infection plus your body's reaction, which causes that cascade for organ failure and really things to go poorly from there on. So, you know, have it on your radar. If someone's not doing well and they're just acting a little strange, you know, really think about getting them to a healthcare professional and saying, could it be sepsis?" said Heymann.

Sepsis Alliance offers information and support for survivors and families at sepsis.org.

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