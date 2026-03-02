Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Health officials confirm avian flu case in Dane County

Bird Flu
FILE -This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells (blue).
A case of avian influenza has been identified in a backyard poultry flock in Dane County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

According to a release from DATCP officials, they're working with the USDA as part of a joint incident response.

The release states the affected premises have been quarantined to restrict the movement of poultry and products. It states birds on the property have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease, and birds from the flock will never enter the food system.

Health officials say avian influenza has continued to circulate in both wild and domestic birds in North America since December 2021. The disease can be spread by contact with infected birds, or clothing worn by anyone working with the animals.

They say the risk to the general public in Wisconsin remains low.

