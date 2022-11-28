Health experts expect flu to hit 'high-activity' in about a week, vaccines and preventative steps encouraged

MILWAUKEE — If it seems like every other person you know is sick you are not alone. Respiratory viruses are tightening their grip.

Susan Post lives in West Bend and said her family was eager to get together for the Thanksgiving holiday, but the day after began a domino effect of illness.

"We were all fine Thanksgiving day and then the next day, my sister called and told us that my niece was really sick and then my sister got sick," Post said.

Post explained that everyone who got together was sick including herself, her son, and her mom. They are still trying to figure out if it is the flu, COVID-19, or something else.

"I am way better today. Yesterday was bad. I really couldn't breathe," Post said, adding that she has not been sick in four years.

Dr. Kevin Dahlman, the medical director of Aurora Children's Health, said they are bracing for a busy week after Thanksgiving. Their team is taking steps with scheduling to balance important well-infant exams with the RSV surge and growing flu numbers.

"Carving out more time to really work in the respiratory illness rise that we're seeing because our urgent cares and our emergency departments are really seeing the overflow. We want to make sure that when it's appropriate, we're providing that care," Dr. Dahlman said.

While updating the state's weekly respiratory virus surveillance report, Respiratory Epidemiologist Thomas Haupt with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services warned of a "potentially very severe respiratory season." Haupt pointed to new data showing the flu positivity rate doubled from 7% to more than 14%.

"It's continuing to rise not only in Wisconsin but starting to move from the southern states to the northern states. We're going to be at high activity in about a week so we're anticipating things are going to get worse before they get better," Haupt said.

Every health expert TMJ4 News talked with hopes these early peaks point to an early end to the cold and flu season.

Haupt noted a potential silver lining with RSV numbers appearing to drop but stressed that the numbers are still very high with many children hospitalized.

In any case, local doctors stress the best way forward is to get your flu and COVID vaccines, stay home if you are sick, and keep practicing good hygiene.

