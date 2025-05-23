MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to reflect on the importance of mental well-being and explore various avenues for support. In Manitowoc County, a unique and innovative therapy program involving horses is helping children find hope and healing.

Watch the story of healing through horses:

Healing horses: Inside a unique therapy method in Manitowoc County

At Crossfire Ranch in Manitowoc County, eight specially trained horses play a vital role in therapeutic sessions designed for children facing emotional and relational challenges.

Founder Heidi Gossen emphasizes the significant impact these animals have on the kids.

"Primarily, we work with youth that are in a tough spot emotionally and relationally," Gossen explains.

Through interactions with the horses, children develop a deeper understanding of their feelings and learn how to manage their emotions.

For instance, Gossen describes one horse that exhibits signs of anxiety. By helping this horse remain calm, the children are simultaneously learning to self-soothe.

Cammie Wheeler, a mother of two daughters who participate in the program, says the therapy helps her children understand the importance of empathy.

"It helps them build awareness of others' needs, knowing that the horse is comfortable and taken care of before they ride it," Wheeler said.

This Mental Health Awareness Month, Gossen emphasizes that the work isn't over.

"We always talk about the stigma, and there still is—it’s a hush that we still have," she said. "Whatever the issue is, it’s okay to talk through those things and not be ashamed or embarrassed. Keeping the conversation open is crucial."

For those interested in learning more about the transformative experiences at Crossfire Ranch or meeting one of their equine companions, the ranch is hosting a Discovery Tour on June 8.

Click here for more information about the ranch.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error