Heads up: North Avenue will be closed for construction starting today

MILWAUKEE — Starting on Wednesday, a section of North Avenue will be closed for construction.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation will work on removing and replacing the bridge on North Avenue right over the Oak Leaf Trail. A section will be closed from Oakland Avenue to Bartlett Avenue.

Although it's a small section of road, those who live in the area say it will have a impact for drivers and pedestrians.

The closure is expected to last until July of this year.

Eastbound travelers will exit off of North Avenue to the right, onto North Cambridge Avenue.

Westbound travelers will exit left onto North Farwell Avenue.

A full breakdown of the detours is below:

