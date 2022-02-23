Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Heads up: North Avenue will be closed for construction starting today

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
North Avenue between Oakland Avenue and Bartlett Avenue will be closed from February 23 through July.
north avenue closure.PNG
Posted at 5:21 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 06:21:15-05

MILWAUKEE — Starting on Wednesday, a section of North Avenue will be closed for construction.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation will work on removing and replacing the bridge on North Avenue right over the Oak Leaf Trail. A section will be closed from Oakland Avenue to Bartlett Avenue.

Although it's a small section of road, those who live in the area say it will have a impact for drivers and pedestrians.

The closure is expected to last until July of this year.

Eastbound travelers will exit off of North Avenue to the right, onto North Cambridge Avenue.

Westbound travelers will exit left onto North Farwell Avenue.

A full breakdown of the detours is below:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku