Heads of Wisconsin's largest school districts 'dismayed'

Posted at 3:53 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 16:53:51-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The superintendents of Wisconsin’s five largest school districts are telling members of the Legislature that they’re “dismayed” that $2.3 billion in federal aid is at risk because of low funding for K-12 schools.

The heads of the Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay districts urged legislators in letter sent Tuesday to set aside partisan differences to do what is best for the state’s schools.

The state budget being written by the Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee does not include enough funding for K-12 schools to ensure Wisconsin would be able to keep $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

