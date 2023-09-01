Heading out for Labor Day? Here are auto expert's top 3 vehicle checks before you hit the road

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Many individuals and families are gearing up to hit the road for their last-minute summer getaways this Labor Day Weekend.

With travel expected to peak during this time, it's important to be prepared and ensure your vehicle is working properly before embarking on your journey.

Worst Travel Times Predicted:

According to AAA, the peak travel time to watch out for this Labor Day is projected to be between 11:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Friday. If you're traveling on Saturday, highways and roads are expected to be more congested between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and on Monday between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Vehicle Check: Your Pre-Trip Essential

Before you start your engines, make sure your car is in good working condition. Corey Hince, Store Manager at "Tires Plus Total Garage" in Franklin said the top three things to inspect in your vehicle before hitting the road are: tires, battery, and fluids.

Tire Pressure and Efficiency

"Tire pressure is key," said Hince, especially for those embarking on long journeys. He said incorrect tire pressures can not only lead to heat generation problems but can also cause a reduction in gas mileage.

"Just 3 psi lower than the recommended pressure can result in a decrease of about 3 miles to the gallon," said Hince.

Battery Vitality

Hince said check your battery life.

"High temperatures are much worse for batteries than cold," he explains. "The risk of battery failure increases substantially, potentially leaving travelers stranded - an inconvenient situation during a long trip."

Fluid Levels for a Smooth Ride

Checking fluid levels is another essential step. Ensuring that your vehicle's fluids - such as oil, coolant, and brake fluid - are at their proper levels contributes to a smoother and safer ride.

Hince also recommends drivers do a full inspection before hitting the roads and consider investing in run-flat tires.

These specialized tires are designed to continue functioning even after a puncture, allowing you to reach a repair facility safely.

