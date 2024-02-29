'He loved people'; Family of 19-year-old shot and killed remembers his friendly disposition

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says a 19-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon near 15th and Center Streets.

According to family of Keonte Watts, he was at a friend’s house when shots were fired into the house.

Jazzsmen Watts, Keonte’s mother, prayed this day would never come. "I tried to say a prayer every night, every morning for God to watch over my kids and my family. I don't know what happened this time.”

Jazzsmen said she talked to her son on the phone just minutes before the shooting.

"I just really didn't want it to be him. I didn't want it to be nobody. I didn't believe it,” she explained.

MPD said Keonte was shot by someone who fired shots into the house. An upstairs window is now filled with bullet holes.

According to police, they are seeking a known suspect.

"I don't understand why they would take him from us,” Keonte’s cousin, Monica Monroe said.

Monica already misses her cousin. She said Keonte had love for everyone.

"He loved people. He loves talking to people. Being around people. Being friends with people,” Monica explained.

He also was known to be a foodie.

"Anybody barbecuing. He probably don't even know you and you his cousin that day. He was very fun; he was very friendly,” Jazzsmen said.

His family set up this GoFundMe campaign up to help pay for funeral services and costs.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

