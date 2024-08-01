'He is a fighter' man shot during attempted carjacking expected to recover fully

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — We're hearing from friends and family of a man shot in a carjacking attempt in Wauwatosa.

It happened last Friday while Jeremy Dill, known to friends and family as 'JD', was pumping gas at Currie Park Auto Repair near Mayfair Road and Capitol Drive.

Dill was driving for Uber when he stopped to fill up.

"He was pumping gas at the time when he was attempting to be carjacked. He tried to defend himself, but unfortunately became a victim of senseless violence," his friend, Roman Martinez, told us.

Dill called 911 himself after being shot.

"No one's prepared to hear anything like that at any time, especially from someone that's so close. So, it was very disturbing. I immediately went into prayer," Martinez said.

A shocking moment for Martinez who's been close with Dill since the fifth grade.

"We grew up in programs such as black achievers, we were in high school together, we played sports together at the YMCA," Martinez said. "Someone who gives back, someone who motivates you to do better, and someone who takes care of his family."

Since the shooting, Dill's mom, Sheryl Kettler, told us he's been through two surgeries, was on a ventilator, and was in the surgical intensive care unit. Within the last 24 hours, Kettler said Dill has improved tremendously.

Dill's now able to sit up by himself for the first time in a week and is out of intensive care.

"He's doing very well considering the circumstances. He's got a long way to go, a lot of things in front of him, a lot of medical bills unfortunately," Martinez explained.

Circumstances Dill's friends and family warn could happen to anyone.

"Considering the suspects are still at large, there are other people that are ride-share drivers, other people that are working or taking care of their families, or simply filling up their vehicles. No one should have to suffer any type of violence like this," Martinez added.

Wauwatosa Police did arrest an 18-year-old the night of the shooting, in connection to Dill's carjacking incident. However, they're still looking for more suspects.

Family and friends said Dill could be in the hospital for months. To help Dill and his family with medical bills, click here.

