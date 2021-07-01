Watch
Hawks dealing with injuries to Young, Capela in East final

Brynn Anderson/AP
Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela falls to the court after being hit during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Clint Capela
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 12:04:24-04

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with another injury that could affect their preparations for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final.

Center Clint Capela took an inadvertent elbow to the face in the closing minutes of a Game 4 win over the Bucks.

He was struck in his right eye by Milwaukee guard Sam Merrill on a play under the basket.

Capela is listed as questionable for Game 5 with eye inflammation.

The Hawks also expect Trae Young to be a game-time decision as he tries to recover from a bone bruise in his right ankle.

He missed Game 4.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

