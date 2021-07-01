Hawks dealing with injuries to Young, Capela in East final

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with another injury that could affect their preparations for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final.

Center Clint Capela took an inadvertent elbow to the face in the closing minutes of a Game 4 win over the Bucks.

He was struck in his right eye by Milwaukee guard Sam Merrill on a play under the basket.

Capela is listed as questionable for Game 5 with eye inflammation.

The Hawks also expect Trae Young to be a game-time decision as he tries to recover from a bone bruise in his right ankle.

He missed Game 4.

