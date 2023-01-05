Have you seen these snowmobiles? Statewide alert issued for snowmobiles stolen from Wisconsin cabin

HOMESTEAD (NBC 26) — A statewide alert has been issued out of Florence County for two snowmobiles that were reported stolen from a seasonal cabin.

According to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, two snowmobiles were reported stolen from a seasonal cabin and camp in the town of Homestead. The theft reportedly happened on December 23 and was reported on December 28.

The snowmobiles were seen by a snowmobile rider parked alongside a trail in the town of Aurora on Christmas Eve, unoccupied.

The snowmobiles are a 2001 Artic Cat 600, lime green in color with a Michigan registration sticker of QH4109, and a 2013 Artic Cat 800c, black and orange in color with Michigan registration sticker of RD9982. Both snowmobiles had Michigan registration stickers on them from the previous owners.

Authorities ask the public to be on the lookout and call the sheriff's office if they spot the snowmobiles. Anyone with information can contact the Florence County Sheriff's Office at 715-528-3346 or tchrisman@florencecountywi.gov.