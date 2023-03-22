Have an idea to improve your local park? You could get a $10K grant

MILWAUKEE — It's your chance to launch a project to improve your local park... and have every penny paid for. A new fund is available through the Milwaukee Parks Foundation and your idea could be granted up to $10,000!

The foundation says this is all about creating positive change. If you've dreamt up a project that you think could benefit your neighborhood park — they want to hear about it.

This new effort is called the "Sprouts Fund" and it's the first time the foundation has ever put out a request for proposals. Some ideas already floating around include forming a tennis club or bringing cultural games into city parks. Selected projects will be granted funds anywhere from $500 to $10,000.

"That's a big range to do community work in parks," said Adam Carr, the foundation's director of strategic partnerships. "We have three focus areas, Healing & Health, Community Care, and Collective Joy. And then we also have a priority on parks with a history of disinvestment in the surrounding community and in the park. So predominately north and southside parks — but we're looking for ideas from anyone."

The deadline to apply is April 14th. The Parks Foundation is hoping to get money in the hands of the grant winners in time for summer.

For details on how to submit your project proposal click here.

