Hartland woman charged with terrorist threats after threatening to shoot Waukesha Humane Society workers

A Hartland woman charged with terrorist threats after threatening to shoot workers at the Waukesha Humane Society (HAWS) in May has pleaded not guilty.

Olivia Kobb, 19, is facing two counts of felony terrorist threats and two counts felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 10, Kobb brought her dog to HAWS and used an area that was off limits to the public. When Kobb was told she couldn't use that area by a volunteer staff worker, she became agitated and started screaming that she could let her dogs out and they would attack the worker.

The worker walked away and said, "I will go in and ask staff." That is when Kobb allegedly responded, "My mom could get out of the car now and put a bullet through your head." About 10 minutes later, the complaint says the worker was outside with another volunteer when Kobb drove by and screamed at them out the window.

In response to the incident, HAWS staff made numerous phone calls and left voicemails for Kobb's family stating they were not welcome back on HAWS property and that police would be called if they returned. Kobb had an appointment for her dog's vaccinations on May 12.

On May 12, Kobb and her father entered HAWS lobby. A worker immediately informed them they were not allowed on the property and explained the numerous attempts to contact them. As the worker continued to press them toward the exit, it seemed they were both going to leave, the complaint says. However, Kobb turned around and attempted to enter the clinic door from inside the foyer. The worker then attempted to pull the door close and lock it.

The complaint says Kobb then tried to open the door as she shouted, "I can carry a gun, you're gonna get shot, you're gonna die." The worker was able to successfully close and lock the door. Other volunteers said Kobb continued to shout about guns in the parking lot, the complaint says.

Shortly after, Kobb called HAWS and said, "Just so you know, just so you know, my guys are going to shoot up your place." The worker said the phone number that called matched Kobb's number.

A detective spoke to Kobb on May 18 and she said she had a disagreement with HAWS workers when she dropped her dogs off to obtain shots. The complaint says Kobb admitted to "intentionally degrading the staff because they were unpaid volunteers and couldn't tell her what to do." She also accused the staff of abusing her dog, which was placed in an outdoor kennel as her second dog was receiving a shot, the complaint says.

Kobb also admitted to saying she was going to shoot a staff member in the head. The complaint says that she also admitted on May 12, she told a staff member, "You deserve to be choked out or to have a bullet in your head." Kobb also alleged her dog was being choked while on a leash in a HAWS kennel, and that the employee deserved the same, according to the complaint.

A victim told police Kobb had previously been a part of several programs at HAWS when she was a juvenile.

Kobb is bound over for trial after pleading not guilty during a preliminary hearing on Aug. 12. She returns to court Sept. 22 for a hearing. If convicted, Kobb faces a maximum of 19 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.

According to online court records, there are numerous other open cases against Kobb related to other incidents.

