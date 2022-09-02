Hartford woman pleads guilty after embezzling $2.7 million from her former employer

HARTFORD — A Hartford woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering on Thursday after she embezzled $2.7 million from her former employer, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Vicki Berka, 61, admitted to engaging in a scheme from July 2014 through September 26, 20217 at her former employer, Bader Rutter & Associates.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, she used her position as Chief Financial Officer to make unauthorized transfers from Bader's health funding account into a bank account she controlled. She then falsified Bader's ledger by increasing the company's reported healthcare expenditures to hide the money she was embezzling.

Berka then used $250k of embezzled funds to purchase a beach condo in North Carolina.

With the guilty plea, Berka faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the wire fraud charge and 10 years in prison for the money laundering charge. She could also face fines of up to $250k per count and agreed to pay a $2.7m restitution to Bader and its insurance company.

Her sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 1.

