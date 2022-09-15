Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Harry Connick Jr. is coming to the Riverside Theater this December

The singer will be in Milwaukee on December 1
Harry Connick Jr.
Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Harry Connick Jr. poses atop his star during a ceremony honoring him with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Harry Connick Jr.
Posted at 9:14 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 10:14:52-04

MILWAUKEE — Harry Connick Jr. is coming to the Riverside Theater this December for "A Holiday Celebration!"

He will take the stage on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets for the performance go on sale Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

Connick Jr. will be performing holiday music alongside his band, including his take on Christmas classics as well as some originals like "(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus" and "When My Heart Finds Christmas."

He has sold millions of Holiday Albums and now you will be able to hear those songs live.

The American singer is known for both his music abilites, as well as his acting skills. He has appeared in several shows and movies and has even won multiple GRAMMYs and an Emmy.

You can purchase tickets online.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need