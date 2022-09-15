MILWAUKEE — Harry Connick Jr. is coming to the Riverside Theater this December for "A Holiday Celebration!"

He will take the stage on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets for the performance go on sale Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

Connick Jr. will be performing holiday music alongside his band, including his take on Christmas classics as well as some originals like "(It Must've Been Ol') Santa Claus" and "When My Heart Finds Christmas."

He has sold millions of Holiday Albums and now you will be able to hear those songs live.

The American singer is known for both his music abilites, as well as his acting skills. He has appeared in several shows and movies and has even won multiple GRAMMYs and an Emmy.

You can purchase tickets online.

