Harley-Davidson unveils new 2022 motorcycle models

Scott G Toepfer
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 15:14:33-05

MILWAUKEE — Get ready for some speed and power. On Wednesday, Harley-Davidson unveiled updates to three of its motorcycles: the Street Glide, Road Glide, and Low Rider models.

Each bike will be installed with the Milwaukee-Eight 117, the most power engine the company makes. It's the first roll out of new products for the company in 2022.

Street Glide ST
The Street Glide ST.

Executives said that they wanted to focus on performance upgrades to the bike. They also made various improvements to the suspension, saddlebags, audio, and safety features.

Plus, the company made a special announcement about the 120th anniversary celebration in 2023. Harley-Davidson will select 120 riders for an all expense paid road trip to Milwaukee. However, it did not mention details about the dates or specific site of the celebration.

Low Rider ST
The Low Rider ST.

