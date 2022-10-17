Harley-Davidson to 'repurpose' historic headquarters on Milwaukee's west side

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. will "repurpose" its historic headquarters on Milwaukee's west side later this year, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The company's top executive Jochen Zeitz made the announcement Monday in an interview with Bloomberg, but didn't provide specifics for plans on the 500,000-square-foot building. The headquarters is located north of Molson Coors' Milwaukee office and brewery. According to the BizJournal, Milwaukee could "encounter a de-emphasis of a major landmark and economic force in a city of Milwaukee neighborhood facing economic and social challenges."

Zeitz's thinking on the future of the campus was in the context of on-site versus remote work, saying he is a fan of remote work. Zeitz took over as CEO in 2020, the same year Harley-Davidson closed its headquarters during the Covid-19 pandemic. It hasn't been fully reopened since.

The first section of the building was constructed in 1910 with additions built in 1912, 1913, and 1966. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the complex began as a factory and has served as Harley-Davidson's corporate headquarters since the mid-1900s.

