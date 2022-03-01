Watch
Harley-Davidson suspends business in Russia: Reports

Alexander Zemlianichenko/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, left, rides Harley Davidson Lehman Trike as he leaves the meeting with motorbikers at their camp at Gasfort Lake near Sevastopol in Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula, Saturday, July 24, 2010. Putin has lept on a Harley Davidson and roared into a international biker convention in southern Ukraine. Around 5,000 bikers from Europe and beyond are gathered in Sevastopol for the annual festival on Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Posted at 11:12 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 12:18:35-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson announced Tuesday it is suspending its business in Russia, including shipments of bikes, in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Harley-Davidson's decision comes after other automakers including General Motors and Germany's Daimler Truck halted business in Russia, according to Reuters.

According to our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Harley-Davidson said in a statement, "In light of the crisis in Ukraine, Harley-Davidson has suspended its business in Russia and all shipments of its bikes to the country."

"Our thoughts continue for the safety of the people of Ukraine and those impacted by the crisis," the company said.

The Business Journal notes that in 2020, Harley-Division classified Russia as one of 36 countries with "high potential" when it announced plans to exit markets with less potential.

But Russia was not included in a smaller list of markets described as being "priority" for the company, according to its annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has in the past been seen riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles. One of the moments actually happened in 2010 in Ukraine during a gathering of bikers, Reuters reports. You can view a photo from that event at the top of this article.

While the US is Harley-Davidson's primary market, Europe is its second largest customer.

