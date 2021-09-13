Watch
Harlem Globetrotters coming to Fiserv Forum on New Year's Eve

Daniel Munoz/Getty Images
It happens every year. <a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/1544117209061399/" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21cd-df00-ab7e-f1cd99f40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1577636440581,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000168-4cb9-d31a-a7f9-ccf911890000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1577636440581,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000168-4cb9-d31a-a7f9-ccf911890000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.facebook.com/events/1544117209061399/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000016f-5275-d7e5-ad7f-f6f59d460000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Harlem Globe Trotters at Fiserv Forum&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000016f-5275-d7e5-ad7f-f6f59d010000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Harlem Globe Trotters at Fiserv Forum is a fun show for the whole family.</a>
Harlem Globetrotters World Tour 2018 - Sydney
Posted at 10:39 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 11:45:49-04

MILWAUKEE — The iconic and world renowned Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Fiserv Forum on New Year's Eve.

Tickets to see the new 'Spread The Game' show go on sale Sept. 21 at fiservforum.com.

It's a good moment to bring back this INCREDIBLE clip of the time TMJ4 News reporter Shaun Gallagher made this backwards half-court shot on live TV. That shot even scored him the chance to play on the court wit the Globetrotters on a one-day contract with the team back in 2018.

TODAY'S TMJ-4 Shaun Gallagher lands backwards half-court shot

The Harlem Globetrotters have put on shows on 6 continents in 124 countries.

