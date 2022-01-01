Hardware stores see rush in customers ahead of winter weather

MILWAUKEE — As we inch closer to this weekend's snowfall, many people are getting ready.

With 2021 coming to a close, many businesses didn't have long hours on New Years Eve, but many customers did come by to prepare for the upcoming snow.

Salt. Shovels. Snowblowers. They’re all necessary at long last as winter weather that’s likely to stick is making its way to Southeastern Wisconsin.

Shoppers like Ramiro Cruz were on the hunt for the essentials as he braces for inches of snow.

"Well, it's that time of year. So. Gotta be prepared," Cruz said.

Across town, many hardware stores closed early for New Year's Eve. Over the phone with TMJ4 News, many of them confirmed seeing rushes of customers before closing.

"I want to get a salt spreader and some salt,” said Tom Abresch, a customer at a True Value Hardware store on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

"I'm just trying to keep ahead of it. You have the salt ready. Just trying to keep ahead of it,” Abresch added.

The store itself is also trying to stay ahead of things. Off camera, the store's on-duty manager said some of the top selling items are snowblowers, roof rakes, shovels and of course... the salt.

He says back orders for certain snowblowers parts have been affected by COVID-related supply chain issues, but nothing too significant for customers to notice.

