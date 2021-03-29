Henry Winkler to reprise role of The Fonz during special reading of Happy Days

The actor who played 'Fonzie' in Milwaukee-based "Happy Days" will reprise his role during a special reading of the TV series for a fundraiser Monday evening.

Actor Henry Winkler is set to read the 1975 episode “The Motorcycle,” where the Fonz seeks revenge for the culprit who demolished his treasured motorcycle.

The benefit is hosted by the Screen Actors Guild union (SAG-AFTRA) and PEOPLE magazine. The money raised will provide financial and medical assistance, disaster relief, and scholarships to SAG-AFTRA artists and their families, as well as support the union's foundation’s educational programming.

Glenn Close will also play the role of Mrs. Marion Cunningham, with John Carroll Lynch playing her husband, Mr. Howard Cunningham. Rounding out the cast are Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge as Richie Cunningham and his pal, Ralph Malph; Jamie Chung as Joanie Cunningham, and Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) taking on the roles of Potsie Weber and a waitress in Al’s Diner.

The episode streams Monday, March 29 at 7 p.m. central time exclusively on PEOPLE.com and on the PeopleTV app.

Happy Days, which ran from 1974 to 1984, was set in Milwaukee. The city honored Fonzie and Winkler with the installation of the 'Bronze Fonz' statue along the Milwaukee River in 2008.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip