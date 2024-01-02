Happy Birthday to the Original Cream Puff! Wisconsin staple celebrates big anniversary

In Today's Talker — It's National Cream Puff Day! The perfect time to celebrate a Wisconsin staple.

National Cream Puff Day is celebrated every January 2nd. The pastry has become the most popular food at the Wisconsin State Fair. Today also kicks off the 100th anniversary of the Original Cream Puffs.

There have been several variations of the Cream Puff over the years. For Valentine's Day, you can try strawberry and cocoa. In the fall there's pumpkin spice latte.

This year, there will be a special St. Patrick's Day Cream Puff released during a drive through event from March 15th-17th.

