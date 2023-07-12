Hap-hap-happiest Christmas: Chevy Chase to attend live screening of 'Christmas Vacation' at Riverside Theater

MILWAUKEE — If any of you are looking for any last-minute Christmas gift ideas for me, I have one. I'd like to see Chevy Chase at the Riverside Theater for a screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation!

That's right, the iconic SNL, Caddyshack, and National Lampoon's star is heading to Milwaukee come December.

The Pabst Theater Group announced the news saying Chase will attend the live screening and host a Q&A with the audience, alongside his wife Jayni, on Dec. 28.

According to the event's website, the two will share their behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes from making the beloved Christmas movie. The audience will have the opportunity to ask Chase and his wife questions, plus there is a VIP ticket option that lets you get a photo with Chase.

It will be a full-blown, four-alarm holiday event full of fun stories!

Tickets for the Dec. 28 event go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on the Pabst Theater Group website.

