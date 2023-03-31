Hannah Hugs: The therapy dog spreading love across Milwaukee

FRANKLIN, Wis. — From schools to hospital rooms, Hannah, an 11-year-old Golden Retriever, has been spreading her love to countless people over the past decade. Her "Hannah Hugs" have warmed the hearts of many.

Almost every day, Jeff and Hannah can be found at Oak Leaf Trail, enjoying the beautiful scenery while getting some exercise in nature. Hannah loves to pick up the occasional stick, but what she loves more than chomping on bark, is meeting new people.

For the past ten years, Hannah has been a therapy dog, visiting patients at Aurora St. Luke and the Ronald McDonald House.

"Nurses know that if they kneel in front of Hannah, one paw goes up here and one paw goes here, and nobody trained her to do that," said Jeff.

Jeff knew early on that Hannah was pretty extraordinary with a huge capacity to love.

"She just turns on the charm and it’s just that, she’s been very special from the beginning," said Jeff.

Over the years, Hannah has met people in a variety of settings from schools, libraries to hospice care, and hospitals. Many patients of all ages, each dealing with difficult health conditions, but it's Hannah's embrace and her presence that brightens their day, even if it's just for a moment.

"One patient after a Hannah hug said, thank you for being the only thing that could take my pain away," said Jeff.

According to University Hospitals, pet therapy has many benefits for both children and adults. The comfort of a pet can reduce stress, promote healing, lower blood pressure and lift the spirits of patients.

Hannah's unconditional love and comforting hugs have brought smiles to countless faces. However, at 11 years old, Hannah is slowing down.

Although he would love for the journey to continue forever, he is so proud of the joy Hannah has brought to so many.

"It’s tough for me you know you don’t want to see it. You just want this to last and it’s been so special," said Jeff.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip