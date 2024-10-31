The decorations are scenes that look straight out of a nightmare—from baby dolls to jumping spiders.

"It started out with just buying stuff, and then kind of the wind took over," said homeowner Tina Kowalkowski.

For Tina, transforming her home into a house of horrors every Halloween is a childhood dream. She recalls, back in 1987 when a Wauwatosa neighborhood on 104th Street competed to be the scariest block—a memory that has helped inspire her Halloween creativity today.

"Every house was decorated, and people were jumping out of leaves and scaring people. It was so much fun. I was like, 'When I get older, I want to be one of those homes. I want to do it," said Tina.

TMJ4 Tina K. in front of her Wauwatosa Home



And now, Tina has one of those homes. With hundreds of decorations, she starts setting up early—this year, as early as September—with a bit of help from neighborhood kids.

With creepy and frightening displays, her home has become the go-to spot for trick-or-treating every year.

"It was just crazy. I think, at one time, I had 100 people in my garage," said Tina.

What’s unique about Tina’s house is that her decorations are truly one-of-a-kind. For the past 20 years, she has been creating, crafting, and carving her own handmade creations—ones you won’t see anywhere else.

Although some decorations are frightful, others hold sentimental meaning—like a piece made in honor of her grandmother.

Watch: Wauwatosa woman lives out love of Halloween through decor and crafting.

Handmade Horrors: Wauwatosa woman's haunting display is her dream come true

"I just miss her, and I get to look at it and think of her," said Tina.

Tina credits her grandparents and family for sparking her love for Halloween and in the little details, you can see the love and passion Tina puts into her creations. Every year, she hopes her home can be a place of frightening fun and a memorable experience for all.

"It’s my dream come true. I just want to see people having fun and coming together, and if I can help in any way, I’ll do this as long as I can," said Tina.

Tina hopes to bring back the scariest block competition to her Wauwatosa neighborhood.

