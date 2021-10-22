Half of Wisconsinites fail online quiz about state's history

Many of us have gone without much social interaction during the pandemic, and you might have noticed feeling a little more mentally sluggish. Some have even called the phenomenon "pandemic brain."

To gauge how bad the brain drain really is, Solitaired.com carried out a national test to see how much people knew about their state's history.

For Wisconsinites, it turns out not a lot. Only 53% of respondents passed the quiz. The national average was 57%.

Rhode Islanders, Oklahomans, Mississippians, and Hawaiians did the best on their state history tests, with a 77% pass rate. Only 21% of Californians passed their tests.

See how well you score by following this link.

