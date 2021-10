KENOSHA — Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha says the organization's tools were stolen Friday morning.

In a post on Facebook, leaders with Habitat say the tools were in a trailer parked in front of a build site at 4515 26th Avenue. The post says the tools are Habitat's "main" tools, and that crews can't continue building without them.

Habitat for Humanity has created a GoFundMe page for those wishing to donate to help replace the tools. Just follow this link.

