Habitat for Humanity aims to double its impact in Milwaukee by 2028

MILWAUKEE — Habitat For Humanity wants to serve twice as many Milwaukee families by 2028 and the non-profit is wasting no time creating affordable opportunities for new homeowners in the King Park and Midtown neighborhoods.

The non-profit says there is a tremendous need for affordable housing in the city. In fact, they estimate that volunteers will need to build around 10,000 more homes to even put a dent in the problem.

"Knowing that, we felt it was incumbent upon us to step up and double our capacity," explained Brian Sonderman, the executive director of Milwaukee's Habitat for Humanity.

To hit that goal, Sonderman says supporters, like Sargento Foods, will be essential. Sargento has been working with Habitat since the 1990s — helping sponsor over 30 new builds. Sargento employees have logged 24,500 volunteer hours and the company has donated nearly $2.3 million to Milwaukee Habitat.

Sargento is continuing that commitment by sponsoring the first two homes built in Midtown and King Park as Habitat begins efforts to double its impact.

Newer partners are showing up too — like the Milwaukee Bucks organization, and Three Leaf, a real estate firm founded by Pat Connaughton. This upcoming season, for every opening tip the Bucks win, Sargento will donate $500 to Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. Since 2019 Sargento has donated $160,000 through Tipoff for Homes.

Sonderman is encouraging others to step up, saying, "You don't have to have skills, we will teach you the skills! But we need lots and lots of volunteers to come out and help us to build these homes. And ultimately it gives people an opportunity to meet future homeowners."

Homeowners like Sophia Hullum Martin who just celebrated one year in her new home. "It's been really good," she said with a smile. "I can let my dog out in my yard, she just moseys around, but the growth that I've had — really taking ownership and pride in my home, that's the biggest thing for me."

Sargento also sponsored the build project for Sophia's home and paid her mortgage for the entire first year. She says that allowed her to furnish the house — and transform it into a home. And it also gave her family the gift of stability. "My kids, they know where they're going to lay their head. I don't have to think, 'Is the landlord going to raise the rent? Is something going to happen?' This is mine."

Click here to find out about Habitat For Humanity volunteering opportunities. You can also learn about becoming a Habitat homeowner, and how to begin that application process by following this link to the non-profit's website.

