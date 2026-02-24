Guthrie family now offering $1 million reward for recovery of Nancy Guthrie

In a post to Instagram Tuesday morning, "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie said the Guthrie family is now offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy Guthrie.

The Guthrie family continues to ask for anyone with any information to report tips to the FBI by calling: 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing around noon Feb. 1 after she did not show up for virtual church services at a friend's house. She was last seen the previous night around 9:45 p.m., after dinner at her daughter Annie Guthrie’s home.

Authorities have not identified a suspect in the case, though the FBI released doorbell camera images of an armed and masked man outside Guthrie's house on the morning she disappeared.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error