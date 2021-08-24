Gunshot fired from vehicle, threats made from student at Marshall High School: Police

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they responded to a person firing a gun from a vehicle and a student making threats - both near Milwaukee Marshall High School on Tuesday.

They are the latest incidents that have Marshall students and their families concerned. Almost every day last week reckless drivers were spotted driving on the school's lawn - and in one instance almost hitting pedestrians. Neighbors we talked then to say the reckless driving in the area has become expected at this point.

TMJ4

Officials last week responded by putting poles and barriers around the lawn, and at one point parked buses along North 64th Street to deny the reckless drivers access.

Milwaukee police said in a statement Tuesday that in the first incident, just after 3 p.m. near 64th, a student "made threats towards the school" and was escorted out before police officers arrived. Police say they are trying to find a known suspect.

The second incident happened 14 minutes later in the same area, in which a gunshot was fired from a vehicle containing several people. Police say at this time it appears nothing was struck and that it is not believed to be related to the previous threat. Police seek unknown suspects in this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

