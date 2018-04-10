Guilty plea entered in death of 6-year-old Milwaukee boy

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A Milwaukee man charged in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy has pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutors.

Thirty-five-year-old Robert Anderson entered the plea to second-degree reckless homicide in the death of Justin Evans. The boy was struck by a stray bullet last July while playing outside his grandmother's home.

A criminal complaint says a witness told investigators he saw Anderson running in the middle of the street while firing a handgun. The witness said Anderson was yelling at someone to get off his block.

Sentencing is May 25.