Guide: Milwaukee Public Schools early start calendar starts Monday, Aug. 14

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools is reminding families that students on the Early Start calendar go back to class on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

According to MPS' website:

MPS schools on the early start calendar (all high schools, all 6th–8th grade middle schools, all K–12 schools, and several elementary schools) begin school Monday, August 14, 2022.

MPS schools on the traditional calendar (most elementary schools) begin school Tuesday, September 5, 2022.

If you are unsure which calendar your child is on, click here.

Students will also need supplies, and MPS has supply lists on its website for each grade K3–8. High school students will get information about classroom supplies from their instructors.

MPS still offers free breakfast and lunch to every student in the district on school days. Learn more on MPS' website.

Families will get information about bus routes in the mail. Families should get that info "sometime during the week before the first day of class."

