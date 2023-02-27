Growing up in Milwaukee taught this sailor to be alert and how to thrive in the Navy

TMJ4 was given exclusive and rare access to the world's largest naval base, Naval Station Norfolk, in Virginia. It was part of the Navy's 'Sailor for a Day' program. As part of the program, TMJ4 spoke to sailors from Racine, Milwaukee, and De Pere about life aboard their respective ships. TMJ4's James Groh toured Navy ships, saw their sleeping quarters, rode in a helicopter, and learned what life is like as a young sailor in the Navy. Click on the following links to learn about life on an aircraft carrier, submarine, and dock landing ship.

The Navy's destroyers are some of the most intimidating ships on the seas. They are built for one purpose - destroying. While these ships are built with a fearsome arsenal, they are also home to many American sailors like Lashayla Anderson from Milwaukee.

“Even though it’s a destroyer and it’s a small boy at that, y’all gotta clear the way because we might destroy y’all alright yea," she said with a smile.

U.S. Navy 180414-N-JI086-093 DANISH STRAITS (April 14, 2018) The German Braunschweig-class Corvette Erfurt (F 262) transits the Danish Straits, April 14, 2018. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its fifth patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

The 22-year-old works and lives on the USS Porter. Life can be difficult on a 6-9 month tour sailing the seas. It’s stressful living in small quarters, walking in tight hallways, and always being battle ready. However, she believes her life in Milwaukee prepared her for life in the Navy.

“If I’m going to be honest, being from Milwaukee - it was a lot of risk just day to day. I’m not going to lie. Like it was different violence but because of the different risks in Milwaukee and the type of job as a damage control man that I am today, it always keeps you on the alert. Always keep you aware.”

A damage control man is someone who helps stop floods, leaks, fires, and other mishaps that occur on the ship. She said her upbringing on the city’s northwest side taught her to be alert and react fast.

“Situation awareness. That’s something that I use that I learned in Milwaukee as a day-to-day as a sailor.”

That’s why she likes her job as a damage control man. She has to think quickly during a crisis.

“This is why we use wedges and plugs and oakum. Basically, to minimize how much water is coming inside the ship.”

Oakum is a fiber used to seal gaps in ships. Anderson has been in the Navy for three years.

“I wanted to pay for college, and I feel like joining the military would give me some skills," she said.

While the USS Porter has fired its missiles on several occasions, Anderson has not seen battle.

James Groh Anderson has been in the Navy for three years and plans on re-enlisting. Afterwards, she wants to be a therapist.

“No, we haven’t been under attack, but there have been times when we have flooding casualties or fires on board where we have to utilize these pieces of equipment.”

Casualty refers to damage to the boat. Anderson lives on the more than 500-foot ship with about 300 other people.

“Maybe 75 women. I wish there were more women because you know they’re relatable. They can understand more of what you go through compared to men.”

However difficult it gets aboard the Porter, she says the close relationships with her crew mates make life at sea easier.

“I know it’s a small boy, but that family type of dynamic that we have on the ship is something that I really truly love about being on a destroyer.”

And just like your siblings would, they tease her a bit for being from Wisconsin.

“Always get oh you’re a cheesehead. Oh, you like beer. You like cheese. But I don’t drink beer, and I’m lactose intolerant, so yea.”

She plans on re-enlisting at the end of her current contract but eventually wants to become a therapist in college.

