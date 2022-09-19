Growing frustrations over Kenosha bar after 5 people shot, 2 killed in separate fights

KENOSHA, Wis. — Seven people have been shot within a month at the same Kenosha bar. Two of those victims were killed.

Kenosha police would not identify the victims. The family identified the two men killed as Houston Oliver and James Hood of Kenosha.

This comes after three people were shot at this same bar just last month. Since Sunday, we have heard a growing plea for the bar to be shut down.

"They should have shut it down, they shouldn't have reopened," said Jasmine Johnson.

The City of Kenosha's deputy attorney says Kenosha's nuisance ordinance was just strengthened this summer by city officials. The business nuisance allows police to not just cite and fine patrons, but also the owner of the business. Nuisances include fighting in public or just outside of the business.

It also allows a business license to be suspended or completely revoked when there are three separate incidents within 12 months.

The deputy attorney tells us no violations have been written against the bar in question this summer.

Kenosha Police tell us citations against this business come secondary, as they are continuing to investigate these shootings.

We went to the address listed on the business license to try to find and speak with the owner. No one came to the door.

We did find a new safety protocol was filled out for the business just four days after the August shooting. It promises that if there is a fight: "Parties are escorted out in groups not all at once" and "If party is uncontrollable by security, the Kenosha Police Department is called."

For Johnson, she wants justice, "Whoever did it, I hope they go to jail, because why would you take somebody like for what?"

Kenosha Police refused to answer if they have identified who pulled the trigger. They did confirm they are interviewing people and no one is in custody yet.

